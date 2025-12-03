Watch: Academy Award-Winning Director Guillermo Del Toro Says ‘F**k AI’ at Gotham Awards

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro publicly said “fuck AI” when accepting the Vanguard Tribute for his film Frankenstein at the Gotham Awards.

Standing at the podium with actors Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac at his sides, the Pan’s Labyrinth director had some choice words when referencing generative-AI.

“I understood that back then, through her work and the first glimpse of Boris Karloff, that I did not belong in the world the way my parents, the way the world expected me to fit,” the filmmaker said. “That my place was in a faraway land inhabited only by monsters and misfits. They have been my kin ever since.”

“So to return to this tale now at 61 with artists as extraordinary as Oscar and Jacob has been truly one of the greatest privileges of my life, and in them, I found another family,” he added.

The director returned to the podium to issue his takedown of AI after Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi issued brief statements.