Indian-American Comedian Zarna Garg: My Community ‘Loves’ Trump for Enforcing Immigration Law While Biden ‘Rewarded’ Illegals

Comedian Zarna Garg, an India native and U.S. citizen, says that many members of her community support President Donald Trump because of Joe Biden’s massive immigration policy failures.

Garg, who was born in Bombay and came to the U.S. as a teen to avoid an arranged marriage, appeared on the Daily Beast podcast with Joana Coles, and said that few migrants from India come to the U.S. illegally. And because of that, most Indians in the U.S. are very upset over migrants who come here illegally while so many of her fellows wait years to go through the legal process to come to America.

“When it comes to immigration, Indian people, by and large, are legal immigrants in America. Which means it was years of waiting, years of applying paperwork. There are hundreds and thousands of verifications, and submit this and submit that. So the whole illegal immigration thing was something that we never really got on board, but we did not understand what was happening during the Biden administration,” she said.

Garg added that she and many other Indians have always been shocked that so many Democrats don’t take illegal immigration seriously.

“We could not understand why they were not taking this seriously, because, ask any Indian person. We have relatives who have been waiting 15 years, in line, because that’s the right thing to do. And then yet it felt like anybody who was breaking the law was getting rewarded,” she said.

The comedian hastened to note that she thinks Trump’s immigration policies are not being executed very well, but also insisted that his positions are well-founded ones.

“I have a problem with his execution, but a lot of the problems that he has highlighted are real problems — and just saying that the problem doesn’t exist is not going to make them go away,” she explained.

Garg also blasted Joe Biden’s failures on immigration.

“I will tell you that during the Biden administration, we were, the Indian community, the immigrant community, that worked, got work visas and stuff to come here, was like, how is this going on? Like what is happening at the [southern] border and the [northern] border,” she exclaimed.

She even noted that a lot of Europeans couldn’t understand Biden’s refusal to secure the border, and said, “But they all were like, ‘what is going on with your border? Like, you cannot just walk into Switzerland.’ You just cannot. You cannot just walk into Canada, forget anybody else. You cannot walk into India.”

“Indian community loves Trump. It is what it is. The Indian community loves Trump. We don’t have the problems with him that a lot of people in America have,” she noted.

Garg studied law as a young adult and became a personal injury attorney after becoming an American citizen. But she shot to fame when she became a comedian at the age of 44, at the urging of her family who felt she had some very funny takes on being an Indian-American. Soon enough she earned 2.9 million TikTok fans and began hitting standup comedy stages across New York.

She has two streaming comedy specials and in 2023 was an opening act for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on their Restless Leg tour. She also has a best-selling memoir, entitled This American Woman.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston