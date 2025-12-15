Singer Tish Hyman Rejects Possibility of Gavin Newsom as President: ‘Definitely NOT’

Singer-songwriter and rapper Tish Hyman strongly rejected the possibility of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ever sitting “in the presidential seat.”

“No more NEWSCUM,” Hyman wrote in a post on X. “Not in California and definitely NOT in the presidential seat.”

Hyman’s post came in response to a post in which reality TV star Spencer Pratt criticized Newsom for his response to the deadly fires that swept across California Pacific Palisades.

Pratt had responded to a video of Newsom stating — during an interview on The Ezra Klein Show, that the country was “polarized” and “traumatized.” Newsom claimed that children’s brains were “already being scrambled by social media,” and went on to criticize President Donald Trump for calling people Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and a reporter, “retards” and “piggies.”

“My children watched you burn down their house, their school, their town and their neighbors,” Pratt wrote in his post. “You’re disgusting.”

Hyman, who has criticized Democrats such as Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) over men being allowed in women’s restrooms, bathrooms and in women’s sports, is not the only celebrity to criticize Newsom recently.

Breitbart News reported that actress Halle Berry suggested Newsom “probably should not be the president” in response to his “lack of support for the Menopause Care Equity Act.”

Rap megastar Nicki Minaj has also criticized Newsom for stating that he wants to “see trans kids.” In a series of posts on X, Minaj went on to state that it was “the end of the road” for Newsom.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” Minaj wrote. “Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.”