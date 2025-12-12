Nicki Minaj Blasts Gavin Newsom Saying He Wants to ‘See Trans Kids’: ‘It’s the End of the Road for You’

Rap megastar Nicki Minaj blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) saying he wants to “see trans kids.” The “Super Bass” singer reacted in a series of X posts, telling Newsom, “It’s the end of the road for you.”

“Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love,” Minaj declared in a Friday X post, sharing an image of the Chucky character from the Child’s Play film franchise.

“Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace,” the “Starships” singer added.

In a follow-up X post, Minaj wrote, “Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @’m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on.”

“He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role,” she added.

In a third post, the “Anaconda” singer offered more context to her previous comments, proclaiming, “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that.”

“Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav,” Minaj asserted, adding, “The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

Vice President JD Vance also chimed in, writing, “Nicki > Cardi” in response to one of Minaj’s X posts, which read, “Vance > Rants.”

As Breitbart News reported, Newsom told the New York Times columnist Ezra Klein that he wants “to see trans kids,” before claiming there is “no government that’s done more pro-trans legislation” during Wednesday’s episode of The Ezra Klein Show.

In 2023, California governor became the first sanctuary state for transgender-identifying children who are “seeking drugs and surgeries” to alter themselves.

Earlier this year, however, Newsom acknowledged that men participating in women’s sports is “deeply unfair.”

After being asked by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk if he would ever take the stance, “no men in female sports,” the California governor replied, “I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that.”

