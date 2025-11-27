Watch: Singer Tish Hyman Calls Out Eric Swalwell for Dodging Question About Allowing Men in Women’s Locker Rooms

Singer-songwriter and rapper Tish Hyman confronted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) at a recent townhall meeting on his campaign trail, asking if he would allow men in women’s locker rooms as governor of California, to which the congressman replied by dodging the question, stating he believes “no woman should be harassed in a locker room.”

“Are there gonna be men allowed in the women’s room anymore? We need to know,” Hyman declared, to which Swalwell answered, “No woman should be harassed in a locker room, that’s a crime.”

“Answer straight!” the singer demanded. “Are you against men in women’s locker rooms and sports?”

The congressman responded by reiterating his non-straight answer, saying, “I’m telling you, I don’t want men harassing you in a women’s locker room. That should not happen.”

“It’s happening all around America,” Hyman proclaimed. “There are 45 men in the women’s prisons right now, raping them, picking them out like chicken!”

The “Lucky” singer went on to address the crowd, asserting, “Trans men are not women, and they’re raping women,” adding, “I don’t care if you’re on the Democrat side, the Republican side, we need to be on the women’s side!”

“It’s happening to our girls, it’s happening to our women, and I’m here to let everyone know that this is happening. Open your eyes,” Hyman said, which elicited applause from members of the audience.

The “Subway Art” singer then turned her focus back to Swalwell, adding, “I have millions of people behind me. Black people — they’re using our civil rights to push this shit.”

“If you wanna be the governor, you need to do something about it, because I promise you this, [this] will not be the last see of Tish Hyman,” she said, to which the congressman replied, “I will protect your children.”

A member of the audience then asked Hyman if she “will protect the trans kids,” to which the singer responded, “There are no trans kids, there are just children.”

“Stop transforming children!” Hyman exclaimed. “No one can make a decision that young! When I was 12, I would’ve transformed — it’s wrong, it’s abuse. Don’t trans children!”

“It’s abuse. Trans kids? There’s no such thing,” she added. “There’s only men and women. Use your brain. Stop with this malarkey.”

This is not the first time Hyman has been outspoken about the abuse women and children face at the hands of the transgender agenda.

As Breitbart News reported, Hyman appeared outside Shakopee Women’s Correctional Facility in Scott County, Minnesota, last week to protest against the state’s policies of allowing men who identify as women to be jailed with women at state jails and prisons.

Earlier this month, the singer called on lawmakers in all 50 states “to take immediate steps toward creating and enforcing legislation that protects the right to women-only spaces,” such as preventing dysphoric men from entering women’s public restrooms.

Recently, Hyman also confronted far-left California State Senator Scott Wiener after a man who identifies as a woman harassed her in a Gold’s Gym locker room.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.