Watch: Singer Tish Hyman Confronts Dem Rep. Ro Khanna over Men in Women’s Bathrooms, Sports — ‘Trans Are Not Women. They Are Men’

Singer Tish Hyman confronted Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) over him allowing men into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

The Los Angeles-based Hyman, who is also a lesbian, was recently banned from her gym after she denounced a man entering the women’s locker room.

“Stay out of the women’s locker room. We don’t want it!” Hyman told the man in footage that went viral.

Hyman also shared a video of the incident on her Instagram, writing in the caption that she and other women had made several complaints to the gym staff about the man entering their locker room.

“Multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room, harassing us, and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!!” she wrote. “He has disrespected me multiple times, and I’ve only been ignored when I quietly reported it. But today I made noise!!”

Reports later surfaced that the man, Alexis Black, had been accused of brutally beating his ex-wife before taking on her name in transitioning.

Hyman, who had previously confronted Rep. Eric Swallwell (D-CA) and far-left State Senator Scott Wiener, asked Ro Khanna about his support for men in women’s spaces during a town hall.

“You seem to care about women. But in your recent Supreme Court Amicus, brief, you warn that banning males from female sports and locker rooms will lead to harassment of the girls through invasive general checks. But in the 26 states with these laws, that has never happened,” said Hyman.

“Here in California, women, including myself, are being harassed by naked men in our locker rooms. In my case, the man in my locker room was a convicted domestic abuser, who broke his wife’s jaw so badly she needs surgery,” she continued. “Why issue a sensational warning about hypothetical general checks when the real harassment is happening right here under current laws that allow men to self ID into our spaces?”

While Khanna expressed sorrow for the harassment Hyman received, he refused to acknowledge that men should not be in women’s spaces.

“The problem with the example that you point out is that if somebody was committing domestic violence or harassing, they should be prosecuted,” he said. “That is unacceptable. But that, has nothing to do, in my view, with someone who is transgender and who identifies as a woman saying that they can be using the locker room or the bathroom, which they identify with. That is their right. Now, if that person is harassing or threat, then of course they need to be prosecuted.”

Hyman refused to back down and reiterated her position: men are not women.

“State law is not protecting any of the women in here,” she told the audience. And I’m not Democrat or Republican. I am a woman who is a lesbian, who was harassed in a locker room. And I’m telling you right now that a lot of this is going on and you need to do something about it. The Republicans will back you on it because I hear that they’ve been fighting about this for a long time,” she said.

“It’s the Democrats that need to do something about this law. Trans are not women. They are men. Yet their penis is intact and they’re in women’s prisons right now, raping and killing them and it’s going on in silence,” she continued. “This is going to stop with me.”

Ro Khanna continued to hammer his point.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.