President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his comments Thursday in which he called Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the 2024 Democrat vice presidential nominee, “retarded.”

Aboard Air Force One, en route from Palm Beach to Washington, DC, a reporter asked Trump if he stood by slamming Walz as “retarded” in a Thanksgiving Truth Social post.

“Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him,” Trump said. “Do you have a problem with it?”

“I think there’s something wrong with him … Anybody that would allow those people into a state and pay billions of dollars out to Somalia. We gave billions of dollars to Somalia — it’s not even a country because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name, but it doesn’t function like a country. Yeah, there’s something wrong with Walz,” he added.

Trump said in his post on Thanksgiving that the country’s “refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II,” before he bashed Walz.

“As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” Trump wrote, adding:

The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…

Trump went on to announce he “will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.”

Walz said Sunday that it is “a badge of honor” to be insulted by the president.