Nick Reiner Not Medically Cleared for Court Appearance

Dec. 16 (UPI) — Nick Reiner, son of slain director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, was not medically cleared to appear in court Tuesday.

Nick Reiner, 32, is accused of stabbing his parents to death Sunday in the primary bedroom of their home in Brentwood, Calif.

“Hopefully he’ll be cleared tomorrow and we can get him here,” Nick Reiner’s attorney Alan Jackson told reporters outside of the courthouse in Los Angeles. Jackson didn’t say what the medical issue was, but only said it was “procedural.”

Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing his parents. He hasn’t been charged yet but is being held without bail.

The Reiners were found dead in their home by their daughter, Romy Reiner, People Magazine reported.

Rob Reiner, 78, was a native of the Bronx, N.Y. He was an actor and filmmaker whose credits include All in the Family, This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, Misery, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle. He was the son of actor, writer and comedian Carl Reiner, who died in 2020 at 98.

Nick Reiner, 32, has a history of battling addiction, which reportedly began when he was a teenager. He has said that he has been in and out of addiction treatment and has spent time living on the streets.

The night before he was found dead, Rob and Nick Reiner allegedly got into a “very loud argument” at a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien, People Magazine reported.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama were scheduled to spend time with the Reiners on the day they were killed.