Netflix Cancels LGBTQ-Themed Military Series ‘Boots’ After One Season Following Pentagon Calling It ‘Woke Garbage’

Netflix has canceled the LGBTQ-themed military series Boots, which the Pentagon had previously called “woke garbage.”

The Netflix series told the story of a gay Louisiana teen named Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), who, according to the Netflix description “finds new purpose — and unexpected brotherhood — with his motley team of fellow recruits” after he joins the military during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy during the 1990s, which barred openly gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals from enlisting until its official repeal in 2011. Former President Bill Clinton (D) instituted the policy through the Department of Defense.

Produced by the late Norman Lear (All in the Family), Boots earned significant praise from critics, with a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 7.9 on IMDB, with Ben Travers of IndieWire hailing it as a “sweet story.”

“Boots isn’t a perfect show, but it’s a sweet story with its heart in the right place and plenty to say. I think Lear, who served in the Army Air Forces during World War II, would approve, and if it’s good enough for him, that’s really all you need to know,” wrote Travers.

“[The military] will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children,” said Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson.

“Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight,” Wilson added.

