Trump WH Urged to Review LGBTQ Content in Netflix Shows for Children Ahead of Warner Bros. Deal: ‘Shocking Numbers, Most Parents Are Unaware’

President Donald Trump’s administration is being urged to take a close look at Netflix’s LGBTQ+ inclusion in its children’s shows ahead of the streamer’s possible acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The activist group Concerned Women for America (CWA) is raising the alarm over the wide-spread gay agenda in the streamer’s children’s content and accuses Netflix of pushing an “anti-child, anti-family agenda,” according to The Pink News.

The group published a report on December eight that asserts that kid’s entertainment has been “infiltrated by adult preoccupations with sexual preferences and gender identity” and accused Netflix of engaging in “identity politics” with its children’s programing.

“We knew that Netflix aired this kind of programming, but our study quantifies how many children’s programs are subverted by LGBTQ messaging and themes. These are shocking numbers and most parents are unaware,” CEO and president Penny Nance said in the report.

“And now with Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Brothers/Discovery, families must beware that Netflix will be able to expand its irresponsible approach to content moderation for children,” she continued.

“Government should make that part of the conversation of this merger. There should be an outside, independent council that represents the interest of parents, reviewing program ratings,” Nance wrote.

“With Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix will be the dominant streaming service, one that many families will be pressured to embrace because of their huge and diverse catalogue which includes the Harry Potter franchise,” Nance told the Washington Times.

“But the fact that Netflix actively drives the expansion of LGBTQ+ themes into children’s programming and shows should make both parents and government regulators pause to consider the consequences of such a distortion of the market,” she said.

The group also performed a review of children’s shows on Netflix and found that 33 percent of all programing ratings categories had LGBTQ+ content. Further, CWA found that 41% of both G-rated series and TV-Y7 programing contained LGBTQ+ content, and 24 percent of TV-Y7 shows had very explicit gay content.

In addition, CWA pointed out that older shows that were revived with new entries — such as The Magic School Bus, She-Ra, Power Rangers, The Fairly OddParents and others — introduced gay characters where none existed in the older versions, thereby pushing gay content into series that originally had none.

