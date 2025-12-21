Report: Recent Change to Nick Reiner’s Schizophrenia Meds Made Him ‘out of His Head’

Reports are saying that accused killer Nick Reiner had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that his new medication had made him “out of his head” before the brutal murder of his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner.

Insiders are saying that Nick, 35, had become increasingly erratic in recent months, and his behavior was “alarming” after doctors changed his medication, the New York Post is reporting.

The Reiner’s middle child had become “erratic and dangerous” after he started taking the new meds, the sources say, and doctors had been trying to figure out how to adjust the screenwriter’s dosage.

The issues with his schizophrenia meds was reportedly compounded by his other substance abuse issues.

TMZ reported that Nick was undergoing treatment in a luxurious mental health facility in Los Angeles that cost the Reiner family $70,000 a month.

The site added that Nick is preparing to plead not guilty by reason of insanity due to his mental status, as his doctors were trying to level out his medications.

Other sources say that Nick’s mental status is currently stable, but he is in a fog over the murders. He is reportedly calm and cognizant of what has happened but in no way ready to process it all.

It has also been theorized that Reiner could use his father’s money to help pay his legal bills despite a California law that maintains that someone who “intentionally killed” someone can’t receive money from a victim’s estate, the Post added.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston