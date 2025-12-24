Russell Brand Charged with New Allegations of Rape, Sexual Assault

(UPI) — Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been charged with two new offenses — one rape and one sexual assault — from two new women, London’s Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.

Brand is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20 on the new allegations.

Brand pleaded not guilty to five previous charges earlier this year. Those charges were from four women who allege assaults from 1999 to 2005. That trial is set for June 16. He is on conditional bail until then.

“The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” said the Met’s detective chief inspector Tariq Farooqi.

A piece published by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches in 2023 includes allegations of rape as well physical and mental abuse from multiple women in Britain and the United States between 2006 and 2013.

The new rape charge is from between Feb. 7 and March 1, 2009. The new sexual assault charge comes from a different woman and is from Aug. 21 and Dec. 9, 2009.

Soon after the initial allegations, YouTube stopped monetizing Brand’s channels.

Brand is also a defendant in a civil case that alleges he sexually assaulted an anonymous Jane Doe plaintiff on the set of the remake movie Arthur in 2010.