Sixth Dead Body Found at Disney World in Less than Three Months

A sixth person has died at Disney World in less than three months. The body was found just one day after New Year’s Day, with the discovery coming after a series of deaths that have rocked the “Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Police say the body was found around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night in Disney Springs, a shopping center on the Walt Disney World property in Florida, according to a report by WKMG.

“Deputies responded to the Disney Springs Orange Garage on East Buena Vista Drive and discovered a man who was deceased,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet on Saturday.

“This incident is being investigated as a possible suicide,” the sheriff’s office added. “We have no additional information to release and will have no further updates this weekend.”

While Friday’s Disney World dead body discovery was the first of 2026, it is the sixth death to have happened at the amusement park since October.

On October 14, a 31-year-old Illinois resident, Summer Equitz, was found dead from an apparent suicide at Disney World’s Contemporary Resort.

Then, on October 21, a man in his 60s suffered a “medical episode” at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, with authorities saying he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two days later, on October 23, aspiring football referee, 28-year-old Matthew Alec Cohn, reportedly committed suicide when he leapt from the 12th floor of a Disney hotel at the Contemporary Resort.

This was followed by the death of woman in her 40s on November 2. She was found unresponsive at Disney’s Pop Century Resort before later being pronounced dead.

Then, on November 8, an unidentified guest was found dead at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista near Disney Springs.

