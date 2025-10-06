Country Star Zach Bryan Unleashes Anti-ICE Song: ‘The Fading of the Red, White and Blue’

Country Star Zach Bryan, who usually avoids political content in his music, has unleashed a new song ripping President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and attacks Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

The song, entitled Bad News, starts out with some tough guy lyrics, with Bryan saying he didn’t “wake up dead or in jail” that morning. The verse notes that he is “missing” his girlfriend, says the cops came, and then features Bryan calling the police “cocky motherfuckers.”

“Didn’t wake up dead or in jail

Some out of town boys been giving us hell

I got some bad news

I woke up missing you

My friends are all degenerates but they’re all I got

The generational story of dropping the plot

I heard the cops came

Cocky motherfucker ain’t they?”

But it is the following verse where the “Something in the Orange” singer goes after ICE and Trump’s immigration policies.

In the second verse he accuses ICE of “busting down” people’s doors, scaring kids. He is giving the “middle finger” to the government, and then claims that America is “fading” because of it all.

“And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door

Try to build a house no one builds no more

But I got a telephone

Kids are all scared and all alone

The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling

The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing

I got some bad news

The fading of the red, white and blue”

Bryan has posted a Youtube teaser for part of the new tune:

Zach Bryan has now joined the pro-illegal alien side of the country’s most consequential political debate. The question is, will his fans go along for the ride?

Bryan has had some run-ins with police himself. He was arrested in Oklahoma in September of 2023 and hit with charges of obstruction of investigation.

He later told fans that he was in the wrong with how he reacted during a traffic stop.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he wrote.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he continued.

The following year, Bryan earned praise when he posted about his respect for law enforcement and lamented the death of New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Jonathan Diller.

Now Bryan seems to be hewing away from that sentiment.

