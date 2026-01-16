Nolte: Free Premiere of Trump-Hating ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Bombs

Paramount+ made Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’s premiere episode available for free and, after a full day, it has amassed only 81,000 views and a dreadful like-to-dislike ratio…

As of this writing, only 3.9K people have hit the “like” button, compared to the 10K that have hit the “dislike” button.

Gee, I wonder what the problem is?

Oh, wait…

What is that? A smug lesbian virtue-signaling with her strident Karen Power is supposed to be appealing, someone we can relate to, someone to aspire to? Does that teacher look like she should be training people to handle Starships or blowing whistles at ICE agents in Minnesota?

What a joke.

Everyone smelled this turd from a mile away, which is why no one bothered to tune in.

Yes, the chickens have finally come home to roost for Paramount’s serial woke-warping of the Star Trek franchise. What made Trek iconic was the idea of professional explorers navigating space with professionalism, especially when a crisis arose. The characters were iconic—flawed but always looking to do the right thing. Starfleet Academy looks like it’s populated by losers and freaks, not professionals.

Get a load of this…

Early in this episode, Holly Hunter’s character explains that she resigned from Starfleet after the Federation forced her to separate a criminal mother from her child – something that happens to every parent who goes to prison. But Trump, Trump, Trump…

Paramount has basically done to Star Trek what Disney did to Star Wars — that is, turn it over to people who hate the original so they can “fix it.” Fans of Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and other series have rejected these latest iterations — starting with Star Trek: Discovery — due to their obnoxious woke posturing and identity politics.

But what a statement the fans have made with this one by … ignoring it. The fans have had enough. The fans are so sick of this betrayal that they are not even angry anymore. They have simply stopped caring.

Think about this…

Paramount premiered the latest chapter from one of pop culture’s biggest brands (Star Trek), and did so for free on the planet’s largest platform (YouTube), and … no one watched.

They tell themselves they are trying to expand the fan base, but we all know that’s a lie. The truth is that they hate what the original Star Trek stood for (humanism, liberty, Western values), hate the fans even more, and use the “expanding the fanbase lie” to justify getting off on deconstructing what they hate and shitting all over the fans.

An X post ridiculing Starfleet Academy’s YouTube viewership earned 1.2 million views, which is about 1.2 million more views than Starfleet Academy earned.

You can disappoint the fans. You can enrage the fans. But once you get to a point when they just don’t care anymore, your franchise is dead, as are any hopes of redeeming it. The fans are done, so let me ask Paramount this…

How’s that whole “expanding the fanbase” working out for you…?

