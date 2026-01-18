Dylan Mulvaney Cast in Broadway Women’s History Musical ‘SIX’

Transgender Bud Light-killer Dylan Mulvaney is back and set set to make his Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn in the woke feminist production SIX: The Musical, multiple reports indicate.

Red State reports the official X account for Six enthusiastically announced the news Friday with an oblique reference to Boleyn’s beheading.

“Losing our heads to introduce your newest Anne Boleyn!” they wrote. “Show some royal love to Queen Dylan Mulvaney, who will be joining the #SIXBroadway 5.0 cast as Anne Boleyn starting February 16!”

Others were less convinced this piece of woke trans casting with the 29-year-old playing the second wife of King Henry VIII will be an enhancement at all.

Meanwhile the show’s producers have taken their X account down fearing the response from critics.

Six—about the six wives of Henry VIII — made its official Broadway opening night October 3, 2021 at the Lena Horne Theatre, PLAYBILL reports.

It won the 2022 Tony for Best Original Score (music and lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The Daily Mail reports the musical reimagines Henry VIII’s six wives as a modern pop girl group, reclaiming their identities through high-energy musical numbers.

The show’s official materials describe the wives as stepping out from “the shadow of their infamous spouse” to tell their stories on their own terms, reportedly positioning the production as a celebration of women’s voices and “21st-century girl power.”

Mulvaney’s love of the spotlight is well known and goes back to the first time he came to public attention 2023 for endorsing Bud Light.

It did not end well – for him or the beer.

After a nationwide Bud Light boycott over Mulvaney’s collaboration with the beer, which resulted in significant problems for its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, with Billy Busch, an heir to the beer empire, saying his ancestors would have “rolled in their graves” over the whole ordeal.