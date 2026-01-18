Roger Waters Defends Murderous Iranian Regime amid Protests: ‘One Man’s Terrorism Is Another Man’s Freedom Fighting’

Pink Floyd co-founder Rogers Waters defended the murderous regime in Iran, one week after defending former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, calling claims that Iran has been a leading sponsor of terrorism around the world “nonsense.”

“The government sent the police out to protect those grocers, those business owners, those ordinary working people in Iran, ok? And they were attacked by a gang of armed thugs who murdered, we believe, armed thugs, probably organized by MI6 and the CIA,” Waters said about the deadly response from Iran’s government to protesters in an appearance this weekend on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Water went on to say he supports the Iranian regime before slamming the U.S. government’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

“They’re not. They were protesting against inflation, the devaluation of their currency,” Waters said when Piers Morgan asked why thousands of people across nearly 200 Iranian cities have taken to the streets to protest their own government.

“The mass of the people are absolutely solidly opposed to the foreign interference — and this, of course, includes all of the sanctions against Iran that have caused the massive inflation,” Waters said before being asked why he thinks Iran has been sanctioned.

“Because it’s the last country on the list that Paul Wolfowitz mentioned to Wesley Clark at the Pentagon. The last one the United States wants to destroy in order to dominate the world. The other six are already gone,” Waters replied.

“The reason Iran is being sanctioned is because it is inarguable that it has been a major sponsor of terror organizations all through the Middle East, from the Houthis to Hezbollah to Hamas,” Morgan said.

“It’s nonsense. It’s rubbish,” Waters replied, adding “Anyway, one man’s terrorism is another man’s freedom fighting.”

Elsewhere in the interview Waters — who lives in the United States — called President Donald Trump a “real scumbag,” “demented,” and “evil” before he defended Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Waters earlier this month called the U.S. arresting Maduro a “savage act of aggression from the empire of the United States of America on our brothers and sisters and comrades in Venezuela.”

