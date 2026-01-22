Zohran Mamdani Rise to New York City Mayor Getting Hollywood Treatment in Documentary

A new documentary will chronicle openly socialist Zohran Mamdani’s rise to become Mayor of New York City, a journey that began in 2023.

The documentary will be directed Julia Bacha, who also serves as the creative director of the non-profit Just Vision, which reportedly tells stories that shine “a spotlight on the Israel-Palestine conflict,” per TheWrap.

“It was her interest in Israel and Palestine that led Bacha to Mamdani three years ago,” noted the outlet. “The Brazil-born filmmaker heard in 2023 about a group of New York activists who were calling for charities to stop using tax-deductible donations to fund Israeli settlements.”

Bacha said the documentary began as a focus on whether Mamdani and his team of pro-Palestinian lawmakers will be able to hold their assembly seats through New York’s next election cycle, but it instead morphed into him climbing to become mayor. She reportedly captured over 200 hours of footage chronicling this rise and was especially captivated by the influence of his filmmaker mother, Mira Nair.

“He’s the son of a filmmaker,” Bacha told the New Yorker. “He’s also a very disciplined person, so I think he felt pretty confident that he could have a camera around.”

Bacha’s curiosity in Mamdani’s mayoral rise heightened as he began campaigning door to door throughout New York.

“I kept asking him, ‘What’s going on? You’re working really hard. What are your ambitions?” Bacha recalled. ‘He kept saying, ‘No, there’s no ambition. This is just what we do for each other.’”

“So many of the attacks that were made against him were around his Palestinian advocacy,” she said. “That thread continued throughout the mayoral election.”

