DJ Moby Says ‘Trump Is Not America’: ‘Clearly Battling Frontotemporal Dementia’

Far-left DJ star Moby went on the attack against President Donald Trump ad claiming that he is “battling” mental health issues.

In a video posted to social media, the Harris and Biden supporter went on the attack against Trump and accused him variously of having “dementia” and being a “narcissist” and apologized to the “rest of the world.”

“To everyone in the rest of the world, just a reminder, Trump is not America,” Moby exclaimed.

He went on to make a false claim that many in Hollywood continue to push, saying, “His approval rating is as low as it’s ever been.”

This, of course, is untrue. Trump’s approval rating has held mostly steady in this second term. He has basically stayed around the 50 percent mark despite the entirety of the media working every minute of every day to destroy the president.

He went on. “About two thirds of Americans strongly disapprove of the job he’s doing. And about 80 percent of Americans disapprove of what he’s trying to do in Greenland. So, he clearly battling frontotemporal dementia combined with longstanding malignant narcissism.”

“So, he’s a mess, but he’s not America,” Moby said. “And like most of you, we’re just waiting for his presidency to end.”

Moby has been taking shots at Trump for years.

In June 2018, for example, he released a music video in which President Trump was depicted as a Nazi robot who’s blown up by a band of rebellious citizens.

Before that, Moby threatened to dump his American citizenship and become a Canadian over Trump’s first run for president.

“I have to say, like everyone, I am on regular occasion Googling, ‘How do you become an expat? How do you get Canadian citizenship? What are some other countries I consider moving to?'” Moby told audience members at a Los Angeles’ Palace Theater event in 2018.

But in 2019 he cancelled a book tour after stepping on a #MeToo landmine.

In May of 2019, Moby canceled a book tour for his second memoir and promised to “go away for awhile” after running afoul of, well, just about every woman in his target demographic — as actress Natalie Portman said his claim to “date” her at 20 years old was a much more “creepy” interaction while she was just 18.

