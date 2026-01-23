Exclusive — ‘Melania’ Film Producer: Movie ‘Is More Than a Movie. It’s a Movement’

The Melania Trump feature length film, Melania, opening in theaters worldwide and in 30 different countries across the globe on January 30th, “is more to me than just a movie at this point” the First Lady’s longtime senior advisor and Melania producer Marc Beckman said Thursday on Breitbart News Daily. “It’s representative of our movement, who we are as people.”

“You, your listeners, your audience, all the people listening to your show every single day,” Beckman told host Mike Slater. “This movie is about us. It’s about us as Americans. It’s about us as people who believe in individual liberty and freedom. It’s a really important moment in time for our country.”

Beckman was completely candid about how Mrs. Trump was the brainchild behind the first of its kind, behind the scenes film that offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, and that eventually kicked off a bidding war between major Hollywood studios and resulted in a blockbuster $40 million distribution deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

“The film is beautiful. The First Lady has spent a year of her life authoring this film. We work around the clock. The entire creative direction of this film was built by the First Lady of the United States,” Beckman explained.

The film arrives amid a decade-long blackout from fashion and entertainment press of Mrs. Trump. Beckman believes years of elite media gatekeepers ignoring Melania Trump provides her supporters around the world and especially here at home the ultimate opportunity to honor Mrs. Trump’s hard work, sacrifice, and the grace she brings to the office every single day.

“Let’s give our first lady the respect that she deserves,” he told Slater. “The fact that she hasn’t been included on covers of magazines, that’s fine. This is the biggest fashion explosion ever. Nobody will ever be able to keep up with her as it relates to that part of this film. We are launching exclusively in theaters — this is a beautiful cinematic film — this is not a typical documentary with a talking head, there’s never a scene where she sits down in a chair with a warehouse setting behind her. This is totally different. And never ever happens. We’re launching this worldwide in 30 different countries across the globe. We need to get this movie to number one not because of the box office receipts but to prove that Republican culture, conservative culture, individual liberty matters.”

Beckman detailed the industry pushback he and his team have received from what he called “liberal forces” while promoting Melania, resistance that only proves how important it is to make Melania number one at the box office.

“I really believe this. I didn’t feel that way a month ago. I didn’t feel that way two weeks ago. Then something happened in the process. I saw we were getting blocked by certain people. There are forces that are literally against us. And that’s why I wanted to join you on this show. I want to overcome those liberal forces that are trying to stop this movie from being successful. I really need your audience’s support with that,” Beckman said. “I’ve never in my life experienced something so ridiculous. I can’t believe that they’re trying to stop the success of this film but it’s real. It’s shocking to me. I don’t know anyone that could be as mean spirited. But they’re doing it.”

“It’s time for us to give our First Lady number one status. To give all of us listening number one status in the movie theaters.”

Beckman explains how Melania is Mrs. Trump’s richly cinematic gift to her supporters and is her way of showcasing the hard work she and her team tirelessly commit to.

“Melania had this vision of creating a cinematic, highly stylized experience for all of her fans. Shortly after I got the deal done, it was time to put together a team. We put together a best in class team. The people who worked in shooting this film for us include several Oscar awarding-winning photographers and DPs, and more. Our director is a huge film director. He’s the film director behind several Marvel films, all of the Rush Hour films. He’s created two billion dollars in box office revenue for his films,” Beckman said of the Rush Hour franchise director Brett Ratner. “We wanted to take it higher as far as quality goes because we believe her story deserves that.”

“We’re always positioned as a luxury brand. And in this case it’s not just positioning her as a luxury brand, it’s positioning America as a luxury brand,” he said.

Beckman strongly encouraged anyone wanting to see Melania in theaters to visit atomtickets.com or Amazon’s website. “It’s across the nation now. So we really need momentum coming out of that first weekend. So if everybody could go and reserve their ticket now, it will give this movie a chance to really live in the theaters for a long time.”

“This isn’t about box office receipts,” Beckman said. “This is about us getting the respect that we as fighters for democracy and individual liberty, us. We need the support. This is about our story. It’s not just about the First Lady anymore.”