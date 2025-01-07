Reports: Amazon Beat Disney to Land $40 Million Deal for Melania Trump Documentary, Docuseries in the Works

Amazon Studios reportedly beat the Walt Disney Company to land a $40 million distribution deal for the upcoming Melania Trump documentary, with an accompanying docuseries also in the works.

Melania Trump, who is set to resume her role as First Lady in less than two weeks, will serve as executive producer on the feature documentary, whuch will receive a theatrical run before becoming available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The feature will offer a detailed look into her daily life and will include brief appearances by President-elect Donald Trump and their son, Barron.

Both Disney and Paramount attempted to acquire streaming rights for the Melania Trump documentary, according to a Puck News report. Disney bid $14 million, only to be outdone by Amazon, according to a Page Six report.

Apple and Netflix didn’t place bids for the documentary, unnamed sources told Puck.

Rush Hour director Brett Ratner is helming the documentary.

Sources told Page Six that the Amazon project is the latest sign that Melania Trump has “gotten more comfortable” with opening herself to the public.

“She’s been very savvy about what she says … Melania has gotten more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV,” one unnamed source told the outlet “She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image which she knows is worth millions and she’s ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself.”

“I’m also told her deal also gives her a piece of the backend, and that her husband helped structure the project,” the source said.

President-elect Trump has decades of experience negotiating Hollywood deals thanks to his years on The Apprentice.

Hollywood’s newfound interest in Melania Trump comes after they gave her the cold shoulder during Trump’s first term.

But President-elect Trump’s resounding victory in November plus the success of Melania Trump’s recent memoirs have ignited public fascination with her.

Amazon is owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos — a former Trump antagonist and owner of The Washington Post who has recently changed his attitude in the wake of the November landslide election.

