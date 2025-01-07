Reports: Amazon Beat Disney to Land $40 Million Deal for Melania Trump Documentary, Docuseries in the Works

Melania Trump
TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
David Ng

Amazon Studios reportedly beat the Walt Disney Company to land a $40 million distribution deal for the upcoming Melania Trump documentary, with an accompanying docuseries also in the works.

Melania Trump, who is set to resume her role as First Lady in less than two weeks, will serve as executive producer on the feature documentary, whuch will receive a theatrical run before becoming available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The feature will offer a detailed look into her daily life and will include brief appearances by President-elect Donald Trump and their son, Barron.

Both Disney and Paramount attempted to acquire streaming rights for the Melania Trump documentary, according to a Puck News report. Disney bid $14 million, only to be outdone by Amazon, according to a Page Six report.

Apple and Netflix didn’t place bids for the documentary, unnamed sources told Puck.

Rush Hour director Brett Ratner is helming the documentary.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to his wife former US First Lady Melania Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive on New Year’s Eve at his Mar-A-Lago Club on December 31, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump continues to fill posts in his upcoming administration ahead of his January 20 inauguration. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Sources told Page Six that the Amazon project is the latest sign that Melania Trump has “gotten more comfortable” with opening herself to the public.

“She’s been very savvy about what she says … Melania has gotten more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV,” one unnamed source told the outlet “She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image which she knows is worth millions and she’s ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself.”

“I’m also told her deal also gives her a piece of the backend, and that her husband helped structure the project,” the source said.

First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) arrives for an election night event alongside former US First Lady Melania Trump and his son Barron Trump at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

President-elect Trump has decades of experience negotiating Hollywood deals thanks to his years on The Apprentice.

Hollywood’s newfound interest in Melania Trump comes after they gave her the cold shoulder during Trump’s first term.

But President-elect Trump’s resounding victory in November plus the success of Melania Trump’s recent memoirs have ignited public fascination with her.

Amazon is owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos — a former Trump antagonist and owner of The Washington Post who has recently changed his attitude in the wake of the November landslide election.

