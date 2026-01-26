Actress Zoey Deutch Fears the ‘Brutality of ICE’ at Sundance Film Festival: I Feel So Ashamed to Be an American

Actress Zoey Deutch said she fears the “brutality of ICE” while attending the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

Deutch shared her thoughts about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when speaking with Variety while wearing an “ICE Out” pin.

“I just feel like, for me, it’s impossible not to be thinking about the state of our country and the brutality of ICE,” Deutch said. “I feel so proud to be an American, seeing the way communities and people are coming together during this time. But I feel so ashamed at the same time to be an American, seeing how our government is handling things. I just want to stand with the amazing people of Minnesota.”

Other actors attending Sundance had similar thoughts about ICE. As Breitbart News reported, Natalie Portman called Trump’s government “absolutely horrific.”

“What they’re doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity,” she said. “Then you also have the best of the best of humanity, for the way people are showing up for each other, in community, and Americans coming out to support each other, protect each other, and fight against injustice.”

“I could not be prouder to be American right now, by the way the Americans are acting, and I couldn’t be sadder to be American right now by the way that the government is acting,” she added.

Actress Olivia Wilde also told Variety on the Sundance red carpet that she is “appalled and sickened” by ICE.

“We can’t go another day just sort of accepting this as our new norm. It’s outrageous. People are being murdered,” Wilde said. “And, I don’t want to normalize seeing people being murdered on the internet. On film. It’s hideous. And so if we can do anything out here to support the movement to cast ICE out, to delegitimize this unbelievably criminal organization, then that’s what we should be doing.”