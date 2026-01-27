Sydney Sweeney Films Herself Hanging Bras on Hollywood Sign to Promote Lingerie Brand Without City Permission

Actress Sydney Sweeney filmed herself hanging bras on the famed Hollywood sign to promote her lingerie brand, which the city reportedly did not approve.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, showed Sweeney climbing the H on the Hollywood sign to hang her bras in promotion of her lingerie brand. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce “owns the intellectual property rights to the sign, which is managed by the nonprofit Hollywood Sign Trust,” and “neither the chamber nor the trust knew about the apparent Sweeney stunt until they saw the video.”

“Anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so,” the chamber’s chief, Steve Nissen, said in a statement. “The production involving Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood Sign, as reported by TMZ, was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.”

Nissen also said that the organization “did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production … nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production.”

After TMZ shared the footage, reports surfaced that Sweeney faked the bra-hanging as a stunt.

“As is explained both on the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Hollywood sign websites, filming the sign itself requires additional clearance and payment of a licensing fee,” added the Times. “The chamber says a portion of the proceeds goes to a trust that assists in maintaining the Hollywood sign.”

Neither Sweeney nor her representatives have commented on the matter.