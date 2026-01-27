Video: Colbert Screams ‘F**k ICE,’ Kimmel Cries, Jon Stewart Rants About Guns After Latest Federal Agent-Involved Shooting

The network and cable TV late-night hosts fired off profanity and fallacy-filled rants on Monday night in reaction to the Border Patrol agent-involved shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Just after thanking his audience for waiting in line in the cold, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert looked into the camera and said “I think we can all agree, fuck ICE!” Right on cue, that same studio audience erupted in thunderous applause.

Over on the Disney-own ABC network, Jimmy Kimmel was smearing federal law enforcement agents. “Just one atrocity after another being committed by this gang of poorly trained, shamefully led, mask-wearing goons,” Kimmel said before doubling down. “And that is what they are: They’re goons committing vile, heartless, and even criminal acts. It’s sickening to watch, and it’s frustrating to watch.”

Kimmel later said the country needs new political leaders if our current ones aren’t trying to tamp down the unrest in Minnesota, unrest being caused by highly organized networks of left-wing agitators.

“And to the people of Minneapolis,” Kimmel said as he began crying, “to the Pretti family and the Good family and these people who were looking out for their neighbors, we want you to know that we are with you and you are not alone.”

Over on Comedy Central, part-time host Jon Stewart raged in response to Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol statements in which the agencies publicly supported their agents in the hours and days since Pretti’s death.

“Are you fucking kidding me right now?” Stewart said in reaction to the government’s account leading up to the shooting of Pretti, who was armed with 9 mm semi-automatic handgun while resisting officers. “Is that what you’re saying on the right? Are you saying that the problem was the guy had a gun? Are you saying that the guns are the problem?”

Of course, these late-night hosts failed to mention the illegal alien convicted murderers, child sex abusers, drug traffickers, and burglars Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are arresting while being relentlessly impeded by a sprawling network of organized agitators.