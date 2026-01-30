Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Takes Center Stage at ‘Melania’ World Premiere in Dolce & Gabbana

First Lady Melania Trump took center stage on the black carpet at the world premiere of Melania, her new film that hits theaters today, in a regal Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

For the star-studded evening, Melania Trump wore a single-breasted wool cloth jacket and wool pencil skirt from Dolce & Gabbana’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. The jacket retails for $2,495 while the skirt retails for $1,145.

Mrs. Trump, styled by longtime fashion confidant Hervé Pierre, paired the Dolce & Gabbana suit with black leather Christian Louboutins in alligator and a thin black gator skin belt with a tiny gold buckle.

