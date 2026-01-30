Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Takes Center Stage at ‘Melania’ World Premiere in Dolce & Gabbana

First Lady Melania Trump took center stage on the black carpet at the world premiere of Melania, her new film that hits theaters today, in a regal Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.
For the star-studded evening, Melania Trump wore a single-breasted wool cloth jacket and wool pencil skirt from Dolce & Gabbana’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. The jacket retails for $2,495 while the skirt retails for $1,145.
Mrs. Trump, styled by longtime fashion confidant Hervé Pierre, paired the Dolce & Gabbana suit with black leather Christian Louboutins in alligator and a thin black gator skin belt with a tiny gold buckle.
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM’s “Melania” at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 29: (L-R) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend Amazon MGM’s “Melania” World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Amazon MGM Studios’ film, “MELANIA” World Premiere held at the Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, D.C.. (Photo by Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images)
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Amazon MGM Studios’ film, “MELANIA” World Premiere held at the Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, D.C.. (Photo by Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, right, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the world premiere of “MELANIA” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. The purchase of the film by Amazon.com Inc.’s MGM Studios generated headlines early last year over the $40 million price the e-commerce giant paid for the rights. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the world premiere of “MELANIA” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. The purchase of the film by Amazon.com Inc.’s MGM Studios generated headlines early last year over the $40 million price the e-commerce giant paid for the rights. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 29: First lady Melania Trump attends a screening of the documentary film “Melania” at The Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. “Melania” was directed by Brett Ratner, and Amazon paid $40 million to license the film, which follows the first lady in the twenty days before her return to the White House. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
