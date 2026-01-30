Marlow: If the Right Shows up for the ‘Melania’ Film, It Will Be a Massive Middle Finger to the Hollywood Left

“I’m just going to say flat out, the success of the Melania film will be a massive middle finger to the Hollywood left,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Wednesday on The Alex Marlow Show on the Salem Radio Network in a conversation with Breitbart News Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson.

“I love everything about Melania Trump. She’s the most classy First Lady that’s ever lived. So beautiful. So fashionable. So smart. She speaks five languages and is way underrated and unfairly attacked by the establishment media, needless to say the fashion media,” Marlow said. “She’s never had her due, which she deserves.”

Hudson reminded Alex’s audience how Hollywood and the elite fashion media have spent more than a decade spurning Melania Trump, with the most notable example of that repudiation coming from Vogue Magazine. The British fashion outlet has refused to put Mrs. Trump on its cover while awarding Hilary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Kamala Harris with splashy spreads.

“It was the easiest journalist call to make, Alex, and the elite fashion media blew it,” Hudson told Marlow. “They had the most glamorous First Lady in over fifty years and they’ve either mocked her or ignored her.”

It also harkens back to what Melania Trump’s longtime senior advisor and Melania producer Marc Beckman said about the pushback he’s received from inside the industry while promoting the film.

“I saw we were getting blocked by certain people. There are forces that are literally against us. I want to overcome those liberal forces that are trying to stop this movie from being successful,” Beckman said last week in an exclusive interview on Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot 125.

It’s all the more reason the right should go out and support Melania, Alex said.

“I want people to go see this in the theaters. I don’t want you to wait to stream it. Don’t wait for streaming. Go out. Be with likeminded people, show of force, and let’s make it so that it is a profitable business to get into arts directed at people like us. I think this is super important,” Marlow said.

Melania opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, January 30th.