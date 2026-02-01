Trump Announces Kennedy Center Closing on July 4 for Two Years for Renovations

President Donald Trump announced that the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., will be closing later this year on July 4 due to renovations.

The president announced on Truth Social that the center for the arts will closing on the nation’s 250th anniversary, saying that the quality of renovation will be undermined if it stays open.

“If we don’t close, the quality of Construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility, will be much longer. The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result!” he wrote.

“Based on these findings, and totally subject to Board approval, I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before,” he added.

The president then characterized the center as being “tired, broken, and dilapidated,” adding it will be transformed into a “World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment, far better than it has ever been before.”

“America will be very proud of its new and beautiful Landmark for many generations to come,” he added.



As noted by Fox News, the center “hosts hundreds of performances each year and is home to several resident companies.”

“Since his return to office, Trump has undertaken a series of changes aimed at reshaping the look and feel of the White House and other iconic Washington landmarks,” it added. “In October, Trump unveiled a new monument dubbed the “Arc de Trump,” which is planned to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary next year.”

“He has previously said that the large arch, a near twin of Paris’s iconic Arc de Triomphe, will welcome visitors crossing the Arlington Memorial Bridge from Arlington National Cemetery into the heart of the nation’s capital,” it added.