Billie Eilish ‘No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land’ Grammys Rant Backfires as She’s Caught Fighting Trespassers, Fans Demand She Give Up Her Mansions

Woke pop star Billie Eilish is taking heat after piously proclaiming that the United States was built on “stolen land,” even as she has taken a man to court and sought a restraining order after he trespassed at one of her homes.

Eilish was applauded by woke leftists on Sunday when she blasted the U.S. over “stolen land” claims during her time on stage at the Grammy Awards.

The dumpy “Birds of a Feather” singer went on a tirade during the broadcast and said, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

Donning an anti-ICE “ICE Out” pin and standing next to her brother and songwriting producer partner Finneas, Eilish said “It’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. We need to keep speaking up and keep protesting. Our voices really do matter and the people matter.”

“And fuck ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much,” she exclaimed.

Eilish’s attack on the U.S.A., though, caused some to wonder just how dedicated she is to her “stolen land” feelings.

Some Internet users are demanding that she give up her $14 million home if the U.S. is built on “stolen land.”

In another case, X user amuse asked two questions: “1. If no one can be illegal on stolen land how can land be stolen in the first place? 2. If the land is stolen why don’t you give it back?”

The popular X user then noted that Eilish has a history of taking a man to court for trespassing on her own property.

The headlines highlighted by amuse concerns a case from 2020 when Eilish secured a court order to keep a man from trespassing on the land of her Los Angeles home.

The question does seem obvious. If all land in the U.S. is stolen, wouldn’t that mean that the land that Eilish’s home sits on is also “stolen”? And wouldn’t it be hypocritical if she was getting court orders to keep people off her “stolen” land if she is against the U.S. for being built on “stolen land”?

