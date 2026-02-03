Nolte: Local Tribe Says Billie Eilish’s L.A. Mansion Sits on Their ‘Stolen Land’

The Tongva tribe says singer Billie Eilish’s $3 million mansion sits directly on their ancestral land.

“As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish said Sunday night while accepting a Grammy next to her creepy brother, Finneas.

“And fuck ICE, that’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry!”

Turns out Eilish lives in a $3 million mansion.

Turns out that the mansion is surrounded by high walls.

Turns out she has not returned her “stolen land” to the Tongva tribe, and they would like a word:

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity regarding the recent comments made by Billie Eilish,” a spokesperson for the tribe told the Daily Mail.

“As the First People of the greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land,” said the spokesperson. “Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property. We do value the instance when Public Figures provide visibility to the true history of this country.”

The spokesperson added that in the future, when she’s virtue signaling, they would like Eilish to reference them directly.

“It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory.”

The propaganda of “no borders on stolen land” is a nonsense phrase meant to shame America into committing suicide by opening our borders to the Third World. Eilish doesn’t care about an invasion. She sits safely behind the privilege of high walls and would probably like all that cheap, Third World labor to take care of her massive estate.

The true nonsense, though, until Western Civilization came along to put a stop to it, is all land was stolen land.

Turns out the precious Tongva stole the land first.

Many lines of evidence suggest that the Tongva are descended from Uto-Aztecan-speaking peoples who originated in what is now Nevada, and moved southwest into coastal Southern California 3,500 years ago. According to a model proposed by archaeologist Mark Q. Sutton, these migrants either absorbed or pushed out the earlier Hokan-speaking inhabitants. By 500 AD, one source estimates the Tongva may have come to occupy all the lands now associated with them, although this is unclear and contested among scholars. [emphasis added]

There is no moral difference between the precious Tongva tribe and the Europeans, except that…

Western Civilization stopped this constant warfare, stopped the bloody conquering of tribal warfare, ended slavery, and brought about a prosperity that has increased the standard of living for all people in a way many would’ve considered a form of magic 150 years ago.

Yeah, some terrible things were done to the American Indian… by a federal government that has always done terrible things. But many American Indian tribes did terrible things to other tribes and to Europeans.

Things were different then. Western Civilization made them better. You want to be a woman living in an Islamic country today or in that country after it’s been colonized?

The people who whine about stolen land couldn’t live without their iPhones for two hours, but claim Western Civilization is evil. Try living for 24 hours in America as it was before the Europeans came along.

