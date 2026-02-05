Trump-Supporting TV Personality Savannah Chrisley to Guest Host ‘The View’

A Trump-supporting reality television personality will join The View‘s lineup as a guest host to replace Alyssa Farah Griffin while she is on maternity leave.

Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, announced on social media that she will co-host the daytime talk show the week of February 16:

“I believe in sitting at tables with people who disagree with you and refusing to shrink your values to make others comfortable. I stand on faith, family, and freedom,” Chrisley wrote on X, seeming to acknowledge that the other hosts are not on the same side of the political and cultural aisle.

She added, “I hope this week opens the door to more unity and less division. But let me be clear: I have not forgotten the public bashing of my family by some of these same voices. Grace does not require amnesia.”

Chrisley, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and affiliate of conservative student organization Turning Point USA, heavily lobbied the administration to pardon her parents after they were convicted of fraud in 2022.

Trump personally called the reality television daughter in May 2025 to let her know that he granted the pardon:

“Your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope that we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump said at the time.

Chrisley has also promoted First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary online:

Other guest hosts reportedly lined up to cover Griffin’s absence include former hosts Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Abby Huntsman, as well as Amanda Carpenter, Sheryl Underwood, and Whitney Cummings.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.