Grand Jury Indicts Actor Timothy Busfield on Four Counts of Sexual Contact with a Child

Actor and TV director Timothy Busfield has been indicted by a New Mexico grand jury for alleged child sex crimes, taking his prosecution one step closer to trial.

The Emmy Award winner, known for playing Poindexter in Revenge of the Nerds and a recurring role on The West Wing, was indicted on Friday by a grand jury in Bernalillo County District Court on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor, according to a report by KOAT-TV.

The two male accusers told police that Busfield had touched them in “private areas” while on the set of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque between late 2022 and early 2024, court documents revealed.

One of the alleged victims told a forensic child interviewer that Busfield had touched him inappropriately when he was just seven years old, adding that it happened five or six times between sets, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KRQE.

The boy also reportedly told the interviewer that the actor touched his “private areas” again when he was 8 years old and that it happened three or four times.

A second child told investigators that Busfield had touched him, as well, but did not specify where because he thought that doing so would get him in trouble, the complaint added.

The indictment comes less than one month after the Field of Dreams actor was arrested as a result of an investigation into the sexual abuse.

As Breitbart News reported, Busfield turned himself to authorities last month to face child sex abuse charges in New Mexico, after Albuquerque police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Before doing so, the Thirtysomething actor denied the allegations in a recorded video.

“I’m going to confront these lies. They’re horrible. They’re all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I’m going to fight it,” Busfield said, in part, at the time.

His attorneys, meanwhile, have claimed that the allegations are part of a revenge plot created by the boys’ parents after the children lost their television roles, according to multiple reports.

But during Busfield’s court hearing on January 20, Assistant District Attorney Savannah Brandenburg-Koch said the evidence against him was “specific and not exaggerated,” adding that “the boys’ allegations are supported by medical findings and by their therapist,” Daily Mail reported.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, meanwhile, vows to do “everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims,” adding that Busfield’s case is expected to move forward to trial.

The case will be prosecuted by the Special Victims Unit of the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Busfield, who is married to actress Melissa Gilbert, was released with pre-trial supervision after he was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

His next court date has not yet been scheduled at the time of this writing.