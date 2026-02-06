Savannah Guthrie Brother Pleads to Kidnappers in Video for Their Mom’s Return as One Arrest Is Made: ‘We Want to Hear from You’

Savannah Guthrie’s brother, Camron Guthrie, released a fresh video message Thursday seeking proof of life and direct communication in a public plea to their Mom’s kidnapper(s).

His entreaty on social media was delivered as the search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, enters a fifth day and a $50,000 reward for credible information about the abduction is now on offer.

It came as an arrest was made relating to the kidnapping and a man who is accused of sending ransom-related texts to the Guthrie family, allegedly demanding bitcoin as part of a reported ransom letter.

He was apprehended in Los Angeles, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

The man arrested is not believed to be connected to the kidnapping. The complaint notes he told officials he was just “trying to see if the family would respond.”

Despite that hurtful distraction the Guthrie family remains focused on the actual kidnappers.

Following a group video featuring Savannah and her sister Annie, brother Camron issued a solo appeal that marked a shift in tone from emotional despair to tactical negotiation.

He addressed the silence that followed a reported ransom deadline as he looked straight into the camera.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” Camron stated on Instagram. “We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Heith Janke, FBI chief in Phoenix, said Thursday “time is of the essence” and announced a $50,000 reward for credible information about the abduction.

As Breitbart News reported, Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night at her home in the Tucson area, where she lived alone and was reported missing Sunday.

Nancy Guthrie does not have any cognitive issues, police affirmed Feb. 2, but has physical challenges and is in need of medication that can be fatal if not received within 24 hours.

The octogenarian “could not walk 50 yards by herself” police further added.

President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Wednesday he had spoken with Savannah Guthrie and directed federal resources to aid in the search.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” Trump said.

“The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”