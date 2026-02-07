Hollywood Writers Guild Faces Strike from Its Own Staffers’ Union

Staff for the Writers Guild of America West have voted to authorize a strike, claiming that union leaders negotiated with studios in bad faith.

Union staffers organized in spring 2025 and have since been “been demanding better wages and job protections in their first contract,” per Variety, and negotions for better contracts have been ongoing since September, with the last session on January 17.

During a break in talks, the Writers Guild Staff Union staged a picket outside WGA West headquarters, demanding “just cause” employee discipline and a “fair deal.” The staffers — represented by the Pacific Northwest Staff Union — have since voted to authorize a strike over unfair labor practices, with 82 of 100 employees voting yes. The alleged unfair practices include “surface bargaining,” unilateral changes to the status quo, “unlawful surveillance,” and retaliation. “If management won’t bargain in good faith with us at the table, we will see them on the picket line,” the union said on its Instagram post on Thursday. “#ItsTime.”

The strike vote comes after the WGSU filed an unfair labor practices complaint agains the WGA West in August, claiming it fired an organization member unjustly. The WGA West denied the allegations.

“The WGAW has been bargaining in good faith with its staff union since September and has offered comprehensive proposals with numerous union protections and improvements to compensation and benefits,” a spokesperson for the union said. “Public claims suggesting otherwise are inaccurate, and allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit. WGAW respects the staff’s right to engage in collective activity, and hopes to reach a first contract agreement with the staff union soon.”

The WGSU has also demanded for assurances on generative AI. While management said it has no plans to use generative AI, it feared that the staff proposal could prevent it from using future technologies.

