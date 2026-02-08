Nicki Minaj Fans Announce Move to Republican Party: ‘Today Is the Day’

Fans of rap megastar Nicki Minaj appear to be following her lead when it comes to what political party and leaders they decide to support.

Minaj’s fans have been posting on social media they are moving to the Republican Party as she continues to share her own political journey, Newsweek reported Saturday, noting her fans are called “The Barbz.”

She has not been shy about how much she appreciates President Donald Trump and what his administration is doing for the American people.

“It’s official , i’m a REPUBLICAN. thank you nicki minaj for shedding light on the democrats and the hidden agenda’s and extreme measures they’d go to to slaughter a woman that has done nothing but be supportive,” one X user wrote on Friday.

“There’s a little more research i’ll be doing before officially joining but my mind is made. #MAGA,” the post continued:

“Today is the day i switch to republican,” another user declared along with a photo of Minaj and Trump.

“Seeing how the democrats treated nicki minaj on social media, the press, and in public. they were mocking a black woman trauma is just insane to witness. i may get hate for this but I believe it’s the right thing to do,” she stated:

In January, Minaj said she was probably Trump’s “number one fan” and that taking criticism from leftists pushed her to support the president even more, Breitbart News reported.

Minaj made her comments during the Trump Accounts summit regarding his $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts program.

“We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him, and the smear campaigns, it’s not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen,” she said.

Leftists at the recent Grammys tried to ridicule her but Minaj did not let it slide, per Breitbart News.

“Any Christian who votes democrat again is a fool. They’re showing people that it’s ok to disrupt a church during worship. This is how they truly feel about you. The veil is lifted. No morals. No integrity. It’s not enough for them to have an opinion, they’ve escalated to physical intrusion of places of worship. The demons inside of them are so bothered. All the time,” she wrote in a social media post:

During a recent appearance on the Katie Miller Podcast, Minaj said growing up, she always felt a “strong premonition” that she had a second job to do in life and explained how her political awakening happened:

“The last thing that really did it was me seeing certain things this recent presidential campaign…and knowing that I could help,” she said.

Minaj received a huge warm welcome during Turning Point USA’s America Fest in December when she took the stage with Erika Kirk:

In November, “Minaj praised President Donald Trump for ‘prioritizing’ the issue of the persecution and slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, and thanked him for his ‘leadership on the global stage’ in calling for action on this issue,” Breitbart News reported.

