Nicki Minaj Says ‘Any Christian Who Votes Democrat Again Is a Fool’ After Minnesota Church Riot: ‘The Demons Inside of Them Are So Bothered’

Rap legend Nicki Minaj is blasting back at Democrats after the left-wingers at the Grammys tried to make her a target of ridicule on Sunday. She had a particular warning for Christians who might be foolish enough to vote for Democrats in future elections.

In one of her post-Grammys missives on X, Minaj warned Christians that voting for Democrats is entirely un-Christian.

“Any Christian who votes democrat again is a fool. They’re showing people that it’s ok to disrupt a church during worship. This is how they truly feel about you. The veil is lifted. No morals. No integrity. It’s not enough for them to have an opinion, they’ve escalated to physical intrusion of places of worship. The demons inside of them are so bothered. All the time,” she wrote.

Her post came on the heels of her name being besmirched at the Grammys on Sunday.

Grammys host Trevor Noah, who left Comedy Central’s Daily Show on 2022 after losing 75 percent of the show’s audience, took aim at Minaj and her recently burnished appreciation of President Donald Trump.

“Nicki Minaj is not here,” Noah said from the stage at Crypto.com Arena. “She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

Queer artist and actor Billy Porter also attacked Minaj by saying “fuck her” during an interview on the red carpet.

The Grammys attacks came only days after Minaj appeared at the launch of the president’s “Trump Accounts” program last Wednesday.

Regardless, Minaj was in no mood to sit idly by as Noah and other left-wing artists at the Grammys attacked her, either. She gave as good as she got on her social media.

She blasted Noah as a closeted gay man, writing, “Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly.”

She also insisted that a top pop artist is a Satanist in a cryptic post:

Minaj has used the horror movie character of Chucky as a theme for several years.

She then posted that “God will not be mocked.”

The “Super Bass” rapper also took a swipe at far-left model Chrissy Tiegan:

Minaj has infuriated the far-left entertainment community after fully embracing President Trump, even proclaiming herself his “number one fan.”

President Trump also blasted Noah and even threatened to sue the South Africa-born comic for his lies linking Trump to convicted child molester Jeffry Epstein.

