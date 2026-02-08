Video: Bad Bunny Ends Spanish-Only Super Bowl Halftime with Political Immigration Message

The much-awaited Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime show closed with the Puerto Rican rapper delivering a pro-immigration political message written on a football as reaction comes in to blast the “terrible” show in a language most football fans “can’t understand.”

The Latin-themed show featured dozens of dancers performing Latin-styled steps in a tropical flora setting, and featured cameos by singer Ricky Matin and Lady Gaga.

As per his sworn practice, the left-wing, anti-Trump rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Sang only in Spanish. And he ended his set with a political message.

Just ahead of walking off the field at the end of the NFL Halftime show, the rapper held up a football on which was written the message, “Together we are America.”

The message was clearly a political one and dovetails with his months of anti-ICE messages and pro-immigration comments.

For many, Bad Bunny’s big show was not all that impressive.

President Trump was a major critic, taking to his Truth Social account to rip the show.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.” Trump wtoe. “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Many others were equally unimpressed.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh criticized the show for being in a language most football fans don’t understand.

“Having the halftime show for your biggest game of the year in a language almost none of your lifelong fans can understand, while waving the flags of countries that none them are from, is the biggest fuck you that I’ve ever seen a corporation give to its own consumers,” he wrote.

Sports entrepreneur Clay Travis also ripped the show for not being in English, writing, “Would any other country in the world have their signature cultural event in a foreign language? I legit have no idea what just happened.”

Indeed, the choice to do the show mostly in Spanish was a sticking point for many:

