Steven Spielberg Donates $25,000 to James Van Der Beek’s Family After Beloved Actor’s Death

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, has donated $25,000 to the family of beloved actor James Van Der Beek following his death at the age of 48.

The Dawson’s Creek actor died on Wednesday morning following a battle with colorectal cancer, leaving behind a wife and six children. Spielberg donated to the family’s GoFundMe after they sought financial aid due to medical costs leaving them “out of funds.”

“As of Thursday at 3 p.m. PT, more than $1.8 million had been raised of a goal of $1.5 million. Early on Wednesday, the donation goal was much lower, at $550,000, but as donations kept flooding in, organizers kept increasing it. And less than 24 hours after the GoFundMe page was created, it had already surpassed $1 million in donations,” reported The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Spielberg and Van Der Beek never worked together during the actor’s life, but the famed character Dawson notably idolized Spielberg as his filmmaking hero, even adorning his bedroom wall adorned in Spielberg’s movie posters. In one particular episode, Dawson and his childhood friend, Joey (played by Katie Holmes), even recalled how they would reenact the movie Jaws as children.

Spielberg, recognizing his importance to the character, surprised fans during the New York City reunion last year with a video message in which he said, “Dawson, you made it. Maybe someday, I will get to have a Dawson’s closet.”

“Other Hollywood notables who have appeared to donate to Van Der Beek’s GoFundMe include Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu, who sent $10,000, and Oscar-winner Zoe Saldana (under her married name, Zoe Saldaña-Perego), who donated $2,500 monthly,” noted The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The GoFundMe noted that Van Der Beek’s widow, Kimberly, and his six children face “an uncertain future.”

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” it said. “They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”

“Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education,” the statement continued. “Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them.”