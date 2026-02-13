Rosie O’Donnell Doesn’t Regret Fleeing ‘Scary’ U.S. over Trump: ‘Something Is Really Wrong and No One Is Doing Anything About It’

Rosie O’Donnell, the U.S. comedienne who fled America over her hatred for President Donald Trump, says she does not regret quitting the U.S. and moving to Ireland.

O’Donnell made her defiant announcement while appearing on Chris Cuomo’s SiriusXM program on Friday where she insisted, “I did what I needed to do to save myself, my child and my sanity,” according to The Wrap.

The former TV host revealed in March of last year that she self-deported to Ireland that January, insisting “that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child.”

Still, O’Donnell also admitted that she recently came back to the U.S. for a visit.

“I did not really tell anyone. I just went to see my family. I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country,” the former The View host said. “So I was in New York for the last two weeks, and I have to tell you, it feels like a very different country, a very different place to me.”

O’Donnell also claimed that her life in Ireland is very different than her life in the U.S. because there is a lack of “celebrity worship” there.

“I’ve been in a place where celebrity worship does not exist. I’ve been in a place where there’s more balance to the news. There’s more balance to life. It’s not everyone trying to get more, more, more. It’s a very different culture,” O’Donnell continued. “I felt the United States in a completely different way than I ever had before I left.”

It seems likely, though, that if O’Donnell would have left her Hollywood bubble more often she would have found a similar lack of celebrity worship in the U.S. outside of L.A. and New York.

Regardless, O’Donnell says she does not regret leaving America.

“I don’t regret leaving at all,” O’Donnell told Cuomo. “I think I did what I needed to do to save myself, my child and my sanity. And I’m very happy that I’m not in the midst of it there because the energy that I felt while in the United States was, if I could use the most simple word I can think of, it was scary. There’s a feeling that something is really wrong and no one is doing anything about it.”

O’Donnell has spent years, now, burping up a constant stream of anti-Trump venom on TkTok, in interviews, and on as many platforms as she can find.

She even admitted that Trump is on her mind every day of her life, and that even her therapist said her obsession over Trump is not healthy.

