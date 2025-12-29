Rosie O’Donnell Melts Down: ‘When Are They Going to Do the 25th Amendment’ on Trump

Acotr-comedienne Rosie O’Donnell broke her pledge to quit her attacks on President Donald Trump once again when she returned to social media this weekend to call for his removal via the 25th amendment.

“He’s making crazy posts. Like someone with temporal frontal lobe dementia. When are they going to do the 25th Amendment? When are they going to say that this is no longer manageable for anyone? He needs to be stopped. I wish I could say that I don’t think about him a lot, but I do,” she said.

Rosie then said that Trump may start a war and then try to cancel the upcoming midterm elections in 2026 under the guise of that war.

A recent profile in the Washington Post revealed that O’Donnell has become obsessed with President Trump and sometimes has to promise her therapist not to post about him for several days on social media; she often fails.