Watch: Dave Chappelle Lays Flowers at Memorial for Anti-ICE Activist Alex Pretti

Comedian Dave Chappelle was seen laying flowers at a street-side memorial for anti-ICE reactionary Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Monday.

Chappelle does not seem to have made a statement about Pretti.

Pretti was shot and killed on January 24 by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis after he tried to interfere in the performance of their duties and began tussling with the officers.

As Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported at the time, the DHS released a statement explaining that agents in Minneapolis had been “conducting a targeted operation” against a criminal illegal alien, when Pretti approached Border Patrol officers carrying a “9mm semiautomatic handgun.”

But Pretti was far from an innocent bystander. It was also discovered that the violent anti-ICE activist had been seen on video indulging in several other violent encounters.

The video shows Pretti engaged in a confrontation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on January 13, 11 days before his death. A spokesperson for the Pretti family and their attorney confirmed the video does show Pretti attacking a ICE vehicle.

Pretti also suffered a broken rib at a rally he attended after he tussled with law enforcement.

Another video show Pretti at yet another protest where he was seen taunting ICE officers to “fucking assault me”!

