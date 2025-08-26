Actress Mia Farrow Calls Trump a ‘National Emergency’

Actress Mia Farrow is calling President Donald Trump a “national emergency” because he is “not rational.”

The Rosemary’s Baby star jumped to her progressive BlueSky social media outlet to attack the president on Tuesday, writing, “The ‘national emergency’ is that the president is deranged, not rational, incapable of running our country. He has surrounded himself with power hungry sycophants and utterly inept idiots.”

Like most in Hollywood, Farrow regularly expounds on extremist, left-wing ideas and constantly blasts Donald Trump, Republicans, and anyone who supports the president.

The same day she posted her claim that Trump was a “national emergency,” Farrow also posted an image that she seems to think proves that Trump is on the verge of death, or something.

Farrow posted a photo of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth only two days before she passed showing some bruising on the top of her right hand.

“The Queen died two days after this photo – taken as she met with the incoming PM. Note her hand. Blood had pooled on her hand -just like Trump’s,” she absurdly exclaimed.

The 80-year-old actress, who has had but few roles in the last 15 years, has been disgorging extreme comments for years, but especially since Donald Trump first began running for president in 2016. A few months ago, for instance, she claimed that it is Trump who should be locked up, not dangerous members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, and pushed out several debunked conspiracy theories.

In March she took a page out of the climate change hoax book and insisted the U.S. only had three or four months to live with Trump in charge.

In yet another fearmongering proclamation, right after the president was inaugurated, Farrow claimed Donald Trump would start a war to secure a third term.

