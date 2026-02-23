Dennis Quaid Rips Hollywood for Going Too Far Left, Says Trump Is ‘Really Genuine’ & Cares About His Supporters

Longtime Hollywood star Dennis Quaid is afraid that the entertainment industry has gone too far left and he also thinks Trump gets a bad rap in La La Land.

Quaid made his comments on the latest posting of Pastor Greg Laurie’s The Greg Laurie Show podcast, in which the Reagan star said that Hollywood is far too “extreme” now.

“Things have gone so extremely, so far left right now. I saw a podcast,” Quaid told Laurie, “it was Bill Maher and Dana Carvey, and I’m forgetting the other guy’s name — but anyway, I think it was Dana Carvey said, ‘I’ve told my friends in Hollywood I’m a Clinton Democrat, and some of them are calling me a Nazi now,'” according to Variety.

Quaid added that liberals now consider a traditional, conservative Democrat as something akin to being a Nazi, adding that it’s the “same thing as being a neo-con, on the right side or whatever. What used to be, you can’t be anymore.”

The 71-year-old star said he calls himself a “common-sense independent,” but also admitted that he is “more conservative in my head.”

“I’m just for common sense, is really what I am,” Quaid explained.

Laurie then brought up President Trump during the show and described the president as a “very personable, incredibly funny, a good listener and surprisingly approachable person.”

Quaid agreed that Trump is not the ogre that many in Hollywood portray him as.

The Innerspace star said Trump is “surprisingly approachable and very funny. And really genuine. He wouldn’t be president if he wasn’t genuine. The people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interests at heart, that he is a genuine person.”

“I’ve never seen anybody with that kind of energy,” Quaid insisted. “People say that about me, but he’s really got a lot of energy.”

Quaid added that he spent a whole weekend in the White House during the Clinton presidency.

He concluded saying that he hopes the nation goes through a “spiritual revolution” and come to a time when Republicans and Democrats can come together.

