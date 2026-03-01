British Rock Band Radiohead Tells ICE To ‘Go F**k Yourselves’ Over Video Showing Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens

Members of the British rock band Radiohead responded a version of one of their songs being used in a somber video showing images of Americans killed as a result of illegal immigration by telling the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to “go fuck yourselves.”

On February 18, ICE posted a heartfelt video to its social media accounts that featured a version of Radiohead 1997 hit, “Let Down,” which recently saw a massive resurgence — primarily due to a viral trend on TikTok — landing the song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

In the video, ICE showed a collage of more than 100 photos of Americans who have been killed as a result of illegal immigration, before adding the words: “This is our why.”

Watch Below:

“Thousands of American families have been torn apart because of criminal illegal alien violence. American citizens raped and murdered by those who have no right to be in our country,” ICE wrote in the caption of its post.

“This is who we fight for. This is our why,” the agency added.

On Friday, Radiohead responded to the video by releasing a statement through their representatives, saying, “We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down,” according to a report by Stereogum.

The British band went on to bizarrely suggest that they now want to “fight” with ICE — or those who manage the agency’s social media accounts.

“It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight,” Radiohead continued, before declaring, “Also, go fuck yourselves…”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.