‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Todd Meadows Dead at 25

Todd Meadows, deckhand on the popular Discovery Channel reality show Deadliest Catch, recently died at the age of 25.

Todd Meadows reportedly died on February 25 while working on the Aleutian Lady, a vessel used on Deadliest Catch, fishing for crabs in the Bering Sea. Although further details about the nature of his death has been provided, Captain Rick Shelford, who starred on Season 19, declared it the “most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady,” per Deadline.

“His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always,” Shelford said.

Deadline noted that the show “was in production on Season 22 when the incident occurred and the Aleutian Lady, led by Shelford and his crew, was one of the vessels that was being captured for the show.”

“We hear that production has subsequently concluded; the show was at the end of its production cycle when the accident occurred, with The Aleutian Lady being the last of the Season 22 vessels still at sea,” it added.

A Discovery Channel spokesperson called Meadows’ death a “devastating loss.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said.

Meadows is survived by his wife and three children.

According to Screen Rant, as many 18 people have died among the cast and crew of Deadliest Catch.