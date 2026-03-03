Gwyneth Paltrow’s Business Partner Slams Democrats for Failing to Support Strikes on Iran: ‘Wake Up’

Moj Mahdara, co-founder of actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s investment company Kinship Ventures, blasted Democrats for failing to support President Donald Trump’s strikes against high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling on them to “wake up.”

“I think that it is imperative for the Democratic Party to wake up and get past their dislike of Donald Trump — President Trump — and their feelings of international conflicts going on,” Mahdara asserted during a Saturday appearance on CNN to discuss the U.S.-led strikes on Iran.

“This is about national security,” the Iranian-American entrepreneur continued. “This is about what is possible in the Middle East. This is about being a good partner to the Gulf states and what their aspirations are.”

Mahdara went on to link the situation in Iran to issues involving Venezuela, China, and Ukraine, telling Dana Bash, “Right now, 55 percent of the oil production that Iran produces goes to China, despite sanctions.”

“You want to support the people of Ukraine? You want to end that war? There is no getting around dismembering this Islamic Republic,” Mahdara declared.

“It is non-negotiable. It is not a ‘want to have,’ it is a ‘have to have,’ and it’s not just for the Iranian people,” the former Beautycon CEO continued, adding, “You have to trust the Iranian people. We know this government better than anyone else.”

Mahdara also maintained that “when you dismember and decapitate this regime, you are going to see a change in the middle East, in Venezuela, in China, in Ukraine.”

“And I think, quite frankly, their ideology has really caused a lot of problems for us worldwide, and we need to take it seriously,” Mahdara said. “At this point, we have a tremendous opportunity.”

“This will be like ending the Soviet Union — the Berlin wall — this is a transformational moment for humankind, for security, and as an American, this is in our interest to complete,” the co-founder of the Iranian Diaspora Collective proclaimed.

Mahdara concluded by stating, “I am a Democrat. I have been a huge Democrat,” adding, “I am incredibly disappointed with my Party. I do not see myself in them in this moment.”

In a Monday X post, Mahdara responded to a headline by the Hollywood Reporter that read, “Gwyneth Paltrow’s Business Partner Blasts Democrats Over Iran Strike Criticism,” writing, “[I] said what I said.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.