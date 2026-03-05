Actor James Woods Blasts Democrats: ‘If you Support Mutilating 5-Year-Olds Because They Like the Color Pink, You’re Just a Monster’

Actor James Woods destroyed Democrats who support radical transgenderism, calling them “monsters” if they support transing children.

Appearing on Adam Carolla’s podcast this week, Woods said that he is totally exasperated with Democrats and their increasingly left-wing lunacy.

At one point in the conversation, they began talking about how Americans are so over medicated and how many of the most recent mass murderers have been on prescription drugs. And that brought Woods to other medical issues in America today.

“If you’re still a Democrat and you support mutilating 5-year-olds because they like the color pink, you’re just a monster,” Woods said. “I’m done with Democrats. If you’re still a Democrat now, you’re nuts!”

The transgender lobby has been losing its stranglehold on culture, especially in Europe where this transgendering surgeries and drug therapies were invented. A year ago, for instance, the British Supreme Court ruled that “The definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 makes clear that the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man.”

That means that merely declaring you are a woman is not enough to meet a legal definition. One has to be biologically born a woman to qualify for the status, not just claim you feel like a woman or go through surgical procedures to emulate the female sex.

Before that, a major national study sponsored by the British government maintained that there is no medical or scientific evidence that transgendering children helps their mental health and that medical and surgical transgendering procedures should be banned for minors.

Watch the whole interview:

