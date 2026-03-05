Pedro Pascal Fan Club Revokes Actor’s Woke Status Over Rumors He Might Be Dating Zionist Man, Dined at Pro-Israel Restaurant

HBO’s The Last of Us and Marvel’s Fantastic Four star Pedro Pascal — who has been open about his left-wing, pro-transgenderism of children views — nonetheless appears to have had his woke status revoked by a fan club outraged over rumors that he may be dating a man who might be pro-Israel.

“Well, as you probably already know, Pedro is supposedly dating a Zionist and, to top it all off, he went to dinner with Lux at a restaurant that donates money to Israel,” a Pascal fan account on X began in a recent statement.

“Yes, a man who has always shown support for Palestine and hosted a benefit concert, someone we have always loved and admired for his character and activism, is now on a wave of hypocrisy,” the X account, @acervopedrito, continued.

“That being said, we want to make it clear that we, the admins, DO NOT AGREE with everything that is happening and will not tolerate this type of behavior,” the account, which calls itself “the largest and best collection of memes and curiosities from the world’s first hot Chilean, Pedro Pascal,” added.

The Game of Thrones actor’s fan account went on to declare, “As a fan page and not a cult, we don’t have the mental health to continue with the collection for now, and that’s why we’re going on hiatus.”

@acervopedrito has since made its X account private.

Notably, Pascal has been recently spotted in public outings with Argentine designer Rafael Olarra, which has sparked dating rumors on social media. Fans and social media users have also accused Olarra of having Zionist views.

The nature of Pascal and Olarra’s relationship, as well as the Argentine designer’s views, however, remain unclear.

