President Donald Trump reflected on Reverend Jesse Jackson’s life after his passing was announced on Tuesday, calling the civil rights activist a man who “truly loved people.”

“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts.’ He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people!” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social:

Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way. I provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street; Responded to his request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed, when no other President would even try; Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also, which other Presidents would not do; Responded to Jesse’s support for Opportunity Zones, the single most successful economic development package yet approved for Black business men/women, and much more. Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jackson’s family said the former presidential candidate and civil rights activist died early Tuesday after a long illness, Breitbart News reported.

He was hospitalized in November with a condition similar to Parkinson’s disease but did not let that stop him from his advocacy work.

“A close associate of Martin Luther King Jr in the 1960s, he was a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and a Democratic presidential candidate,” the article read, adding his family said public observances will he held in Chicago and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition will announce celebration of life events.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed his sadness regarding Jackson’s death, noting he was a native of South Carolina:

“I am sorry to hear of the passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a native of South Carolina. He was a larger-than-life figure who passionately pushed for his causes, always striving to make America live up to its potential. He led a long and consequential life, and he will be missed by his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace,” Graham wrote in a social media post:

