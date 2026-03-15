‘Access Hollywood,’ ‘Karamo,’ and ‘Steve Wilkos’ as NBCU Ends Syndicated Production

(UPI) — NBCUniversal has canceled its syndicated entertainment news program, Access Hollywood, and daytime talk series Karamo and The Steve Wilkos Show.

“NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations,” Frances Berwick, chairman of Bravo and Peacock unscripted for NBCUniversal, said in a statement Friday.

“The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we’re very proud of the teams behind them.”

Variety reported that the shows will continue to air through the summer.

The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri were also recently canceled, while The Drew Barrymore Show was renewed for two more seasons.