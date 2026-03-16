Watch: Jane Fonda Protests Paramount Buying Warner Bros. at the Oscars, Saying ‘I Slept With the Guy’ Who Created CNN

Actress Jane Fonda came to the Oscars on Sunday night literally wearing her politics on her sleeve. The two-time Academy Award winner donned a pin captioned “Stop the Merger” on her chest, showing the left-wing Netflix star’s opposition to Paramount Skydance buying Warner Bro. Discovery.

“The mergers are going to be bad for workers. A lot of people are going to lose their jobs. We’re going to have higher prices. We’re going to have political control over what we do,” Jane Fonda said in an increasingly unhinge rant to Variety. “That’s why Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, said ‘CNN can’t come soon enough enough to be under the control of Paramount’ because we know what Trump wants to … hurt … I mean I slept with the guy that created it. I have a personal stake in it.”

Asked about CNN’s origins and how it was once viewed as an unbiased and “trusted” source for news, Fonda said “Trusted! It did not take positions. It reported the news. And to see what’s happening….we have to stop,” she said before appearing to freeze up.

Fonda’s flat wrong in many of the claims she made. The studios that own many of the streaming services routinely raise prices, the price of a movie ticket rises every year (up 60 percent since 2016) and Hollywood is in the midst of years of massive layoffs. CNN, to be clear, ranks at the bottom among news channels with regularity and has just spent the last week correcting multiple false reports, deleting social media posts with inaccurate informations, and saw its nighttime anchor Abby Philips issue a half-assed correction and apology live on air.

Fonda later said she’s friends with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. She said she had many conversations with him about his company’s bid to buy Warner Bros. Her “Stop the Merger” protest, she says “is about any merger but the Paramount merger is really problematic.”

“In order to get the permission to do the merger, they had to cave to what Trump wanted,” she said before her speech tailed off again, adding “But, we’re going to win. We’re going to win.”

Paramount Skydance won its hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, striking a $110 billion merger deal that bested Netflix’s offer. The merger now faces regulatory approval approval in the U.S. and abroad.